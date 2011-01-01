Our Mission at The Friends of Deidre Legacy Fund is to pay tribute to our beloved friend, Deidre Mengedoht, by perpetuating her legacy of selfless service to our community. By offering financial aid to single parents in our community dealing with financial hardships (Medical, Housing, Education), we aim to empower individuals, equipping them with the tools they need to succeed and make a positive impact in their lives and our community.





If you would like to receive aid from the Friends Of Deidre Legacy Fund please write an email including name, contact information, and why you would benefit from this financial aid to friendsofdeidrelf@gmail.com.



